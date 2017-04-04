LIVE MUSIC REVIEW: An amazing evening with true performers

GORDIE MACKEEMAN AND HIS RHYTHM BOYS – South Holland Centre, Spalding

All the way from Canada’s Prince Edward Island, this charasmatic foursome were making their second visit to Spalding... and I sincerely hope it won’t be their last.

Playing traditional bluegrass, old time country, folk, celtic, swing and rockabilly, they thrilled a packed out audience and everyone left with a smile on their face.

Gordie himself is the ultimate showman, an amazing fiddler who also thrills the audience with his frenetic loose-limbed step- dancing.

But it’s not all about the main man. Each band member is skilled on multiple instruments and they all take turns singing. As well as the fiddle, Gordie plays acoustic guitar, Peter Cann plays guitars and banjo, Thomas Webb guitars, bass, banjo and steel guitar and Jason Burbine bass, percussion and guitar.

Serving us a mixture of vocal-led numbers and instrumentals, we were treated to old classics and original compositions, the group even giving their own special treatment to Tom Petty’s classic King’s Highway.

The 90 minute performance went so quick that it was a delight the boys responded to the roars of the crowd for an encore, which saw Gordie playing, first with the fiddle behind his back and then while standing on the double bass... while it was being played. Amazing.

Jeremy Ransome