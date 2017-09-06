Join choir for a cuppa and a sing

School’s back and so are A Handful of Harmonies. If you would like to be part of this fabulous ladies you can join them from 1pm tomorrow (Friday) for a cuppa.

They will start singing at 1.30pm, until 3pm, with some lovely new pieces.

They are also planning their next fundraising events for the term with Macmillan Coffee morning (afternoon in their case!) and Wear it Pink for breast cancer.

Many of the ladies have been knitting squares during the summer to support the local neo-natal units.

The ladies from Spalding will be performing with other members of the choir at St John’s church at Hawthorne Bank on Saturday, September 16, celebrating 35 years of St Barnabas Hospice.

Free tickets for this event are available from vikki.allen@stbarnabashospice.co.uk

For further details of how to join, contact Andrew Clingo on 07545 979675 or go to the website www.handfulofharmonies.co.uk