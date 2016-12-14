Jazz in the Village at Holbeach St Marks

Saxophonist Ian Millar and pianist Dominic Spencer are bringing jazz to the village of Holbeach St Marks on Friday (8pm).

The concert is one date on their rural tour playing their melodic improvisations on jazz standards and original compositions in villages all over Britain.

Called Jazz in the Village, the pair have often brought jazz for the first time to remote communities, performing in intimate settings, and reviews have been glowing.

It is a fundraising concert for the village hall, where the concert takes place, and tickets cost £6. There is a licensed bar and a free burger or hotdog with the ticket price. Tickets should be booked in advance on 01406 701947.