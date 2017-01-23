Holbeach Music Cafe to reopen at WI Hall

Holbeach Town Band is reopening its Music Cafe at the town’s WI Hall in Park Road on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm.

Entry is free and people can meet the band, its Learner Group and the Holbeach Victoria Training Band, all of whom will be playing.

Supporters of the bands will be making cakes and running a cafe throughout the afternoon as the bands play.

Visitors can also try their hand at playing some of the instruments and joining in with the bands.

For more details, call musical director Mel Hopkin on 01775 712420.