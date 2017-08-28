Grimsby miss brings music to ‘Someone Like You’ too

True Love, Chloey Rose, Self-released, Out Now on Spotify

A rumour doing the rounds in North East Lincolnshire is that the area has discovered its own version of Adele.

Chloey Rose, who sang her new single True Love at this year’s Lincolnshire Show, is a singer-songwriter who won the award for “Best Original Song” at last year’s Open Mic UK North West England Regional Final in Manchester.

Her song, Golden Dreams, could easily be mistaken for Adele’s theme to the James Bond film Skyfall and follow-up single, True Love follows in the same vein.

With a smouldering, searching voice not altogether different from another dark and moody female singer, American Lana Del Rey, Chloey has the useful advantage of having a distinct sound going for her.

Jointly written by Andy Baker, True Love is best described as a slow-burner of a song that speaks of a lost love and the lasting effects of a failed relationship.

With the experience of having performed at venues like London’s Hackney Empire, York’s Grand Opera House and Hull City Hall, Chloey has transmitted herself through both songs released to the public so far.

There is plenty more to come from Chloey Rose.

Review by Winston Brown

