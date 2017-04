A fundraising event for Holbeach Bank Playing Field and Community Pavilion is taking place in Holbeach later this month.

It will be held at Holbeach United Services Club, Church Street, Holbeach, on Saturday, April 29, at 7.30pm.

The night includes a disco and raffle to raise money for improvements to the pavilion used by Holbeach Bank Football Club.

Tickets priced at £5 are available from Rachel Flood on 01406 425640.