CONCERT REVIEW: What a way to go for a loyal and loved leader of music

Lincolnshire Youth Wind Orchestra, Conductor: David Dorey, South Holland Centre, Spalding

After 44 years of inspiring young musicians, Welshman David Dorey is “finally passing on the baton” at Lincolnshire Music Service.

But not before a barnstorming, spine-tingling, eye-catching concert at South Holland Centre on Sunday when nearly 100 musicians showed the wealth of musical talent present in Lincolnshire.

Bourne and Spalding Grammar Schools, Spalding High School and The Deepings School were all represented in a two-and-a-half hour cruise through songs from stage, screen and cinema.

It was fitting that the National Anthem served as the curtain-raiser for a menu of music that included the theme from Star Wars, by film composer extraordinaire John Williams, the Adagio and Finale from Saint Saens’ Symphony No. 3 and ultra-medley of songs by Glenn Miller.

The most striking thing about the concert went beyond the expertise of musicianship and the enthusiasm of the audience, obviously made up of parents, grandparents and extended family members.

It was the visible respect in which the vast orchestra held their leader and as Lincolnshire Music Service’s senior music adviser Jennifer McKie said: “It’s obvious how much David means to everybody by the warmth in this room.

“We’re so lucky to have a wealth of talent through David who was worked with Lincolnshire Music Service since 1973, having guided and supported so many people.

“David is finally passing on the baton and we’re so grateful to him.”

Review by Winston Brown