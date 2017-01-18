CONCERT PREVIEW: Voices from the Great Lakes at Spalding riverside setting for a Nashville night out

Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys, South Holland Centre, Spalding, Sunday, January 29, 7.30pm.

Blue-collar meets bluegrass in Spalding next week when four-piece American roots band Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys arrive at South Holland Centre next weekend.

The quartet, husband and wife pair Josh and Lindsay Lou Rilko, PJ George and Mark “Huggy Bear” Lavengood, come to Spalding fresh from gigs in Scotland and Yorkshire as the latest instalment in the “Americana” series.

Since November 2015, California-based Front Country, Colorado quintet The Railsplitters, Idaho trio Hillfolk Noir and Pennsylvania threesome The Stray Birds have all featured in the USA-themed concert programme.

But the latest concert with Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys, at South Holland Centre on Sunday, January 29, at 7.30pm, promises a mixture of everything from folk, soul and pop, to classical, country and continental.

Lindsay Lou said: “I was a groupie (fan) when Josh and his friend Spencer Cain a song in Lansing, Michigan, which they called “an unofficial bluegrass thesis for college (university) years”.

BLUE-COLLAR BLUEGRASS: Josh(ua) Rilko, Mark "Huggy Bear" Lavengood, Lindsay Lou Rilko and PJ George are Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys who are in concert at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Sunday, January 29, at 7.30pm. Photo supplied.

“Josh and Spencer released the record and I sang the harmony on one of the songs, while our friend spray painted the band name in red and black onto an old white sheet.

“Then I left the country for my last term at college and when I returned, I had an album’s worth of material which I convinced a handful of Michigan musicians to help me record them.

“We called it “Lindsay Lou - A Different Tune” and, at the same time we released it in 2010, Mark was putting together his first record which also featured some of Michigan’s finest.

“So Josh, Spencer and I initially met and jammed with Mark, but it wasn’t until 2011 that we got to spend time with him in Chicago where we got to know him.

“I remember wondering if I’d ever laughed so much and had so much fun in one evening, with us playing a lot together by 2012.”

PJ joined the now Nashville-based band, replacing Spencer, in October 2013 and two years later, Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys made their UK debut at the Shetland Folk Festival.

Tickets for the concert priced £12.50, £11.50 for over 60s, the disabled and a companion, and £7.50 for under 26s are available from the Box Office on 01775 764777 or www.southhollandcentre.co.uk