CONCERT PREVIEW: Moments of truth with Philippa Hanna at Spalding Baptist Church

Expect a concert full of home truths delivered with honesty, humility and compassion when South Yorkshire singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna arrives in Spalding next month.

Arriving fresh from a two-week tour of Norway, Philippa is bringing her Speed of Light Tour to Spalding Baptist Church in Swan Street on Thursday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

I definitely think my journey in life has been really integral to the music and having such a zig-zag of a path has helped me to write songs that through which to express myself South Yorkshire singer-songwriter Philippa Hanna

Philippa, who will be joined by her husband and fellow musician Joel Cana, is promising a night of “story telling and music in a really comfortable environment.”

Speaking to the Spalding Guardian on Monday, Philippa said: “It doesn’t sit uncomfortably with me to be called a Christian singer-songwriter because people like to put things in boxes and give their names.

“But I’m a singer-songwriter who is really passionate about writing songs that people can relate to and faith is at the centre of my songs.

“I definitely think that my journey in life has been really integral to the music, having trials, closed downs and such a not so straightforward life which has made me more honest and able to relate to people.

“Life wasn’t as A to B as I thought it would be, but having such a zig-zag of a path has helped me to write songs that feel so natural and which to express myself with.”

With a touring musican as a father and a school teacher as a mother, Philippa appeared to have all the ingredients needed to live a “straightforward”.

But teenage temptations, followed by anxiety and what Philippa described in several media interviews as an “unhappy relationships” led to a life-changing experience when she became a Christian in 2004.

Philippa said: “I’m really happy to create an atmosphere of honesty and I’ve never had anything but positive feedback about what I could leave with people, in any way possible, to influence their faith journey.

“God is the source of all good things and when people are creating inspirational content, making beautiful, heartfelt music that touches lives, tremendous things can happen.”

Debbie Clarke, Children’s, Youth and Family worker at Spalding Baptist Church, said: “We are delighted to welcome Philippa Hanna and look forward to sharing an intimate evening of music with this incredibly talented and professional musician.

“Her style is modern and catchy, appealing equally to all ages, so this is a wonderful opportunity for a live concert in Spalding with an internationally renowned Christian artist.

“Therefore, we want to share the experience with as many people as possible.”

Alistair Main, of Spalding Young Professionals and one of the team organising the concert, said: “Having seen Philippa play, both acoustically and with her full band, at events ranging from festivals to smaller, intimate audiences, the quality of her singing and performing is stunning.

“Her lyrics and outlook are so positive, but she also passes this outlook on to her audiences.

“It is no surprise to hear that she has been blowing away audiences on large tours over the last year, enabling her to spread her music far and wide.

“Therefore, it is an absolute privilege and unique opportunity to have Philippa bringing her acoustic tour to Spalding in February and we are looking forward to welcoming her, along with her husband Joel Cana, to perform at Spalding Baptist Church.

“It is a credit to Philippa that despite having played several large venues last year, she wants to bring her music to intimate venues in towns like Spalding where tours would not usually stop at and perform.”

Tickets for the concert, priced £10 for adults and £7 for under 16s who should be accompanied by an adult, are available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/philippa-hanna-speed-of-light-acoustic-tour-tickets-29350130029

