CONCERT PREVIEW: Different day but the same excellence for recital series

Luba Tunnicliffe and Gamal Khamis, South Holland Concerts - 34th Season, South Holland Centre, Spalding

The new season of South Holland Concerts starts this weekend, but in a different time slot on Sunday afternoon, rather than Saturday evenings.

Viola player Luba Tunnicliffe and pianist Gamal Khamis open the season at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Sunday at 3pm.

The concert will feature works by Austrian Johann Hummel, Germans Johannes Brahms and Georg Telemann and Romanian George Enescu.

David Jones, chairman of the South Holland Concerts committee, said: “Luba Tunnicliffe appears by courtesy of the Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme which has supplied us with top-quality musicians, who are at an early stage in their careers, for a number of years.

“In working with this scheme, South Holland Concerts has, in turn, provided young musicians with performances that help them on their way to star billing later on in their careers.

PIANO PIECES: Gamal Khamis, a maths graduate from Imperial College London before going on to study at the city's Royal College of Music, will be accompanying viola player Luba Tunnicliffe in playing works by Brahms, Enescu, Hummel and Telemann in the first of this season's South Holland Concerts. Photo supplied.

“Indeed, many such musicians who have played for us in Spalding have gone on to appear on BBC Radio 3.

“Therefore, we would encourage everyone to come and enjoy the rich mellow tones of the viola and piano.”

Luba, who has performed solo recitals at London’s Royal Festival Hall and St John’s Smith Square, made her debut as aconcerto soloist with the Philharmonia Orchestra in June 2016.

Her flute, viola and harp trio, the Pelléas Ensemble, won first prize at the 2016 St Martin-in-the-Fields Chamber Music Competition and the 2015 British Harp Chamber Music Competition.

South Holland Concerts has provided young musicians with performances that help them on their way to star billing later on in their careers David Jones, chairman of the South Holland Concerts committee

In 2014, Luba was chosen to be on the London Symphony Orchestra String Scheme and since then she has played with the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Britten Sinfonia.

She has also appeared twice on BBC Radio 3’s “In Tune” with Hannah Watson (piano) and the Pelléas Ensemble.

Gamal gained a maths degree at Imperial College London and also completed his formal musical education at the Royal College of Music where he studied with former South Holland Concerts guest pianist Ashley Wass.

He first performed publicly at the Wigmore Hall, London, at the age of ten and has since appeared at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Purcell Room, Cadogan Hall, Sage Gateshead, Oxford Lieder Festival, Buxton and Chipping Campden Festivals.

Gamal has performed concertos by Mozart, Beethoven, Grieg, Fauré, Saint-Saëns, Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky and Finzi with the University of London Symphony Orchestra, the Richmond Orchestra, Guildford Symphony Orchestra, and many other UK orchestras.

His piano playing has also been broacast several times on BBC Radio 3 and 4 and Dutch radio, as well as Danish and Arabic television.

Tickets for the concert priced £13.50 for adults, £12 for over 60s, the disabled and their carers, free for full time students and under 16s, are available from the South Holland Centre box office on 01775 764777.