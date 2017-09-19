CONCER REVIEW: Music to suit all ages and played by all ages at event

Musical Celebration at St Thomas’ Church

The Haven Singers and Isobel Fovargue (piano)

St Thomas’ Church, Wyberton

Songs from around the world and across the eras occupied the Haven Singers at St Thomas’ Church in Wyberton on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston-based ladies’ choir’s annual musical celebration included Jubilate Deo (Rejoice in God), as well as African songs, Allunde and Siyahamba, the latter best known as the popular “We Are Marching in the light of God”.

At this stage, the choir made way for young musician Isobel Fovargue and four short flute recitals, including works by Dvorak, Delibes and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” from the 1930s musical Roberta.

But there was more to come from the Bourne Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year 2016 as Isobel also showed her prowess on the piano with works by Bach, Chopin and Rachmaninov.

Isobel said: “Chopin’s Waltz in E Minor is so energetic and it’s got a good ending, but Rachmaninov’s Prelude Op. 23 No 5 in G Minor is so technically demanding and it’s a massive challenge to play it.”

It took just seven short pieces for Isobel to show why she has been a regular prizewinner at music festivals in recent years, including ones in Stamford, Peterborough, Oundle and Grantham,

The Haven Singers rounded off their entertaining afternoon with a sprint through four songs that bridged the 1940s, from Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy (1941) to The Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun” from 1970.

After the concert, Margaret Lee, musical director of the Haven Singers, said: “This is the sixth musical celebration we’ve done and our first one was when it was the centenary of St Thomas’ Church (named after Sir Thomas Middlecott) in 2012.

“We thought it would be a nice idea and it raised a bit of money for the church which was designed by a noted architect.

“The Haven Singers takes its name from the Boston Haven group, a mixed choir that sang together for a long time.

“We rehearse once a fortnight and one of our singers who has been a member for some time comes from Quadring.”

Review by Winston Brown

