Children spread the message of being true and following your dreams

Youngsters from Quadring’s Scarlet Community Music Club put on a great performance for villagers at St Margaret’s Hall.

Their show was base on Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach and the script, about being true to yourself and following your dreams, was written by Joe Leather.

The players sang, danced, acted and played ukuleles. Producer and club leader Liz Lenten said: “The children were magnificent. They all performed so well, Choir Vibe were as excellent as always, and the young music leaders did a fantastic job of making everything go smoothly. I feel very proud of them all.”