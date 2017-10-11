Change of style and substance as Shikari refuse to jump on the current affairs bandwagon

Enter Shikari – The Spark: Out Now

In their latest album, Enter Shikari have taken a step back from their distinct use of harsh vocals and politically swayed lyrics that have made them a standout band for almost 15 years.

Their latest album is far more personal, recalling vocalist Rou Reynolds’ experience of losing somebody close to him and his struggles with anxiety disorder, going against the huge tide of popular music jumping onto the current affairs boat.

This, however, has not prevented them for making a revolutionary album that has climbed its’ way into the charts making it to #3, higher than both Van Morrison and Ed Sheeran.

Accurately titled, The Spark is deemed an album to set the boundaries for all others, using a unique combination of electronic synthesisers and physical instruments to create an instantly recognisable symphony that interests both new and old listeners.

Tracks like “The Sights” and “Airfield” touch on Rou’s personal experiences dealing with loss and looking to the future with positivity and inspiring the listeners with passionate lyrics like “When the wind’s against you, remember this insight, that’s the optimal condition, for birds to take flight.”

Rou continues to express his thoughts and feelings in “Live Outside” which describes the incapability he felt to escape his mind when struggling with anxiety disorder, referring to his thoughts in his head almost driving him to madness.

In the penultimate track “An Ode To Lost Jigsaw Pieces,” two emotional movements are played that convey the theme of having to face the world alone after losing somebody close to you and being deprived from the metaphorical safety net that they provide: “I’ve lost more pieces of my jigsaw. It don’t seem worth making now, Nan?”

This album provides the listener with something new that is completely different from the usual Shikari sound and is definitely worth listening to.

The emotional instrumental intro and outro tracks create a tempestuous atmosphere and overall, this album is a memorable one that is sure to make it into your playlist.

Student writer

Patrick Walsh