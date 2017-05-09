ALBUM REVIEW: Stop what you’re doing and just dance!

Youth by Tinie Tempah

Parlophone

Having loved his previous work, I was excited to receive the London rapper’s latest offering and it certainly didn’t fail to impress.

Exciting right from the get-go, myy favourite songs were ‘Mamacita’ (featuring Wizkid) and ‘Not Letting Go’ (featuring Jess Glynne).

Both have a fun, chilled vibe that make you want to stop whatever you’re doing and just get up and dance.

But there’s not really a duff song on this 17-track album, and it’s packed with star turns too.

MNEK, Nea, Tinashe, David Stewart, Tiggs Da Author, Zara Larsson, Kid Ink, Stefflon Don, AoD, Guy Sebastian, Bugzy Malone, Jake Bugg and Bipolar Sunshine all feature.

This gives the album so many different dimensions and styles as each of them adds their own special imprint. It’s upbeat, at times funny and the kind of disc that makes you dance, sing and smile.

One word of caution though. If any mums and dads out there are reading this review and thinking of buying it for their children, some of the language is a bit risque. I’m 12 years-old and my parents trust me not to repeat such words... but they’re certainly here in abundance!

Student writer Joanna Mota