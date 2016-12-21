ALBUM REVIEW: Stepping out in a saturated market for a teenage star

PERFECT HOUR - Chantelle Lee, available now on iTunes and Soundcloud

How does a teenage pop star make a statement in a market full of poster girls on youngsters’ bedroom walls?

Chantelle Lee (16), of London, hopes to have the answer with her collection of 14 songs, some of which were tested out in Spalding twice this year.

Perfect Hour is Chantelle’s invitation into her so-called “Shan Shan World”, laced with the influences of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

What Chantelle does have on her side is a talent to write songs as deep as Same Mistakes, with its cocktail of electronics and vocals, dance track The Other Side, Lose It All and Unfaithful Loving.

For the younger market, Chantelle offers When I Think of You, Alone and Perfect Hour, all sung with a clear alto voice.

Lots of record labels are interested in me and one magazine called me one of the next young music artists for people to watch out for - but I just want people to listen to my music and get to know who I am Chantelle ‘Shan Shan World’ Lee (16), of London

The album ends with Chantelle even taking Gabrielle’s 1993 UK number one hit Dreams as her base for Inner Light, a glimpse at what might be for a teenager who has reportedly caught the eye of hip hop king Jay Z.

But Chantelle’s visits to Spalding, the second during Springfields Outlet Shopping’s Christmas Lights Switch-On in October, showed that she is ready for the hard yards on the road marked “Teen Pop Queen”.

Review by Winston Brown