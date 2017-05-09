ALBUM REVIEW: Pulling at the heartstrings before a loud thunderclap

(I’m Gonna) Tell God Everything, Tommy Loose, Self-Released, Out Now

As a performer, teacher and examiner with an international music school, Surfleet Seas End guitarist Tommy Loose has little time to watch the news.

But the image of a Syrian child and his final words of life with which he vowed: “I’m Gonna Tell God Everything”, sparked Tommy’s imagination.

The result is the singer-guitarist’s third album, taking its name from the child’s dying words.

It starts with Talkin’ the Walk, a return to the Tommy Loose fans have come to know well in terms of the instrumental excellence he shares with John Williams, Mark Knopfler and Gordon Giltrap.

But Tommy wants to sing as well and the songs Nest, Ruby Blue and So Do I show his growing confidence in singing and playing together.

The album surges upwards with Together Alone, a nod to Thunderclap Newman’s “Something in the Air”, Ruby Blue and She Knows My Name.

However, the best is saved till last as a song from Tommy’s second album, Change You, gets the full band treatment and what a sound it is too.

Is this where Tommy Loose is heading next on album number four?

Review by Winston Brown