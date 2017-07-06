ALBUM REVIEW: Natural born entertainers have stardom in their voices

A Little Too Late, Ophelia, Troubadour Songs, Out Now

It only took seconds to conclude that seasoned musician Samuel Taylor and actress/singer-songwriter Rebecca Van Cleave are onto something very special with their band Ophelia.

You will have to go very far to find a more promising collection of tracks as the five songs featured on the band’s debut EP (extended play), “A Little Too Late”.

Ophelia’s debut single, “Whip of the Wheel”, launched the band onto the music scene in April, 15 years after Samuel’s career in the industry first started.

As for Rebecca, her singing on “A Little Too Late” should consign to history her previous claim to fame as Lena Headey’s “nude body double” in series five of cult TV fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Both singles, reminiscent of Blondie and Texas, feature on the EP alongside slower ballads “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Chelsea Hotel No.2” and the gothic “I Can’t Dream About You Anymore”.

The tracks chart a journey of love, life, loss, past and present that’s been penned on the highway Samuel Taylor, Ophelia

Rebecca’s vocals hark back to Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” and Sharleen Spiteri on “Halo”, while Samuel’s voice could easily be mistaken for Billy Idol at his 1982 “White Wedding” peak.

To put it bluntly, Ophelia are a band that simply “must be heard”, as House of Commons Speaker John Bercow would say.

Review by Winston Brown