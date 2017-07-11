ALBUM REVIEW: Monster riffs and cool melodies make a strong album

ROYAL BLOOD - HOW DID WE GET SO DARK? Out now

Royal Blood are back again with their second album.

The duo became the biggest breaking British rock band back in 2014 with their self-titled debut album - so it’s been a long wait for fans.

The ten tracks on their new album How Did We Get So Dark? were written in instrumental form during sessions in Brighton, Hollywood, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Stand out tracks for me include: Lights Out, Where Are You Now? and the title track (How Did We Get So Dark?)

If you listen to Radio One, you’ll probably have heard Lights Out a few dozen times already but it is a belter with strong riffs and a powerful chorus.

The opening/title track kicks off the album in style notably with its cool melody amongst the monster riffs.

Where Are You Now? has a different style to the others and I think it sounds a little bit like a Black Sabbath track.

The rest of the album follows a similar pattern and after listening to the album several times I haven’t found myself skipping out any tracks.

Whether you are a fan or not the album is well worth a listen.

It’s out now, available on digital, CD and vinyl; plus a signed version of the standard vinyl is available from Amazon.

Reviewed by Holly Barrett