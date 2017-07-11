ALBUM REVIEW: Is Nicks the missing link in duo’s effort?

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM AND CHRISTINE MCVIE - SELF-TITLED: Out now

As key members of legends Fleetwood Mac, which produced hits such as Dreams, Don’t Stop and You Make Loving Fun (the latter two written by McVie) I had high hopes for the duo’s CD.

Unfortunately, I was disappointed. The songs on the album are flimsy with weak lyrics like “I don’t want to bring you down; No I never meant to give you a frown” in the first track Sleeping Around the Corner. It’s slightly cheesy and the chorus goes into what I can only describe as ‘happy clappy.’

There are a couple of songs that sound Fleetwood “Mac-esque”.

The current single ‘In My World’ has the band’s familiar bassline and strummed guitar intro.

The last track on the album Carnival Begin also has a feel of Fleetwood Mac’s previous roots.

I know it is not supposed to be a Fleetwood Mac album but the pair were joined on the album by fellow ex-bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, who supplied rhythm.

There was no sign of Stevie Nicks, however, with her distinctive voice.

I feel she was the missing link and could have added something so much more to this album.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall