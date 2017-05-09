ALBUM REVIEW: Getting it all out of your system and onto disc

Carrying The Unfixable, Tommy Loose, Self-Released, Out Now

A lot has happened to Tommy Loose since his days as a mainstay of Spalding’s Acoustic Cafe scene.

In a blink of an eye, you’ll be growing older and wiser my darling, with the memories of you and me Surfleet Seas End acoustic singer-songwriter Tommy Loose, from the song ‘Needs To Be’ on ‘Carrying the Unfixable’

Moving from Wisbech to South Holland has been the very least of his experiences as more personal matters have turned Tommy into a musician of painful honesty

Carrying the Unfixable, in sharp contrast to his debut album Nearly Unique, is all about Tommy combining his skills on string with the cries of his heart.

Although more of an EP (extended play) than LP (long play), Tommy says more about his frame of mind across five tracks than other recording artists do in a lifetime.

Left Off and Change You both give room for Tommy’s craftsmanship on a guitar to have full reign, although Change You also hints at what is to come on the third track, Needs To Be, which is essentially a lullaby to his daughter.

Lyrics like “In a blink of an eye, you’ll be growing older and wiser my darling, with the memories of you and me”, are evidence of Tommy’s regard for his daughter as his “best mate”, according to the CD sleeve.

All That’s Left and Everyone finish the EP with thoughts of what might have been from aspects of Tommy’s life, with a raging determination from him to “reach forward to what is ahead”, in the words of St Paul the Apostle.

Review by Winston Brown