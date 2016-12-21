ALBUM REVIEW: First time out and leaving a longing for more to come

WAIT FOR YOU - Louise Clare Marshall, Roula Records, Out Now

If Louise Clare Marshall was a character in a James Bond novel, she might be described as having a “wide and finely drawn, but cruel mouth”.

However, Ian Fleming would almost certainly have the Oldham-born jazz singer performing for his enduring secret agent if the evidence of her debut album, Wait For You, is anything to go by.

A snippet of young Louise at singing practice nearly 40 years ago ends the album which is a gateway to a bygone era when singers had panache.

The 007 thread actually starts the album with an acapella of Three Blind Mice, the song which followed Monty Norman’s instantly recognisable James Bond theme at the start of the film Doctor No in 1962.

All kinds of influences run through Wait For You, sedate numbers like You Are My Sunday Morning, A Mindless Love Song and jazz version of Whitney Houston’s 1987 UK number one, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Next to these are the more pacy I Think I’ve Loved You, You Don’t Know Me and the absolute blinder of the album, We Got Freedom, an anthem for a US presidential candidate if ever there was one.

Wait For You is well worth the wait.

Review by Winston Brown