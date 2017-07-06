ALBUM REVIEW: Double act who put the heart into sound of soul

Sam & Dave, Stax Classics, Concord Music Group, Out Now

The names Sam Moore and Dave Prater may not mean much to most Spalding Guardian readers.

But to fans of northern soul, the dynamic duo Sam & Dave are rhythm and blues royalty because of tracks like “Hold On! I’m A Comin”, “You Don’t Know Like I Know” and the timeless “Soul Man”.

Known as “Double Dynamite”, Sam’s high tenor vocals and Dave’s baritone sound allowed their gospel roots to flourish after joining the legendary Stax Records label in 1965.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, 12 of Sam & Dave’s most memorable hits have been selected for a Stax 60 celebratory album that covers the duo’s first three years with the label.

Songs like “When Something is Wrong With My Baby”, “I Can’t Stand Up for Falling Down”, and “I Take What I Want” illustrate Sam & Dave’s “call and response” style.

The technique, as much a part of the military and sports as it is classrooms and African-American churches, paved the way for Sam Cooke, The Isley Brothers, Ray Charles and Al Green to earn music stardom.

But Sam & Dave built a musical career on it and, as one of their songs would say, “Don’t Knock It”.

Review by Winston Brown