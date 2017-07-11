ALBUM REVIEW: Classic rap metal with a new style

PAPA ROACH - CROOKED TEETH: Out now

Papa Roach are well known for their nu metal sounds from back in the early 2000’s.

They have returned with their ninth album Crooked Teeth.

Hailing from California, the band has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. Their most well-known hits include Last Resort, Scars and Forever.

Sadly, this doesn’t have the same hard-hitting, emotive feel that previous albums have had, but as a long standing fan, I wasn’t offended by this effort.

Vocalist Jacoby Shaddix mixes up the vocals on several tracks including ‘Break The Fall’ and ‘My Medication’ which both have some classic rap metal.

There are elements of the band adapting their style to appeal to a new audience rather than staying consistent with their original style.

The track ‘None Of The Above’ is a good example of the band morphing into another and it sounds like a Twenty One Pilots track.

Help is emotional, whilst Born For Greatness is infectious. You’ll find yourself skipping back and forth through your favourite tracks rather than sitting and listening to the whole album.

Parents be aware the album may not be suitable for younger listeners.

Reviewed by Holly Barrett