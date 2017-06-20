ALBUM REVIEW: Bridging the gap between folk and rock unexpectedly

The Walls I Built, Hollie Haines, Self-Released, Out Now

Leeds-based singer-songwriter Hollie Haines has been taking feedback about her debut EP “The Walls I Built” since its release at the start of May’s Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

An acquaintance of gothic songstress Alisha Vickers, the support act on Tommy Loose’s “Everybody’s Afraid” tour when it came to Spalding just days after Easter, Hollie’s sound is much more of a folksy, bluegrass sound.

In fact, parallels can be drawn with Icelandic singer Bjork in terms of the crystal clear and unspoilt vocals of Hollie’s.

This comes across most on the bluegrass-heavy “Fighting Alone”, the more solitary “Falling Apart” and the jolly-in-comparison “Romeo”, Hollie’s debut single from May 2016.

An altogether different vibe can be found in the driving “Game to Win” where Hollie delves into her aggressive streak, resulting in a sound that brings reminders of Blondie’s “Call Me”.

Sinews of Jess Glynne, Beverley Craven and even Lily Allen can be found in Hollie’s vocals, while “I Do” proves that the Leeds herald can also pull off romance.

As Hollie said herself: “This release has been a long time coming” and it might just have been worth the wait.

The Walls I Built is available by visiting https://holliehainessongs.bandcamp.com/

Review by Winston Brown