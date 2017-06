Popular singer Sarah O’Brien and her band will be performing at The Birds pub in Halmer Gate, Spalding, on Saturday (July 1).

It is the first time they have played back in the town since they opened the Spalding Beer and Music Festival at the end of May.

Sarah said: “It was a real privilege to open such an amazing event and what a great stage to play on.”

The band always manage to get the crowd up on their feet so the gig is promised to be a great night out. Their set runs between 9pm-11pm.