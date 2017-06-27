Music festival helps raise funds for charity

The Bell Inn at Weston Hills holds its 10th annual music festival on Sunday (July 2).

Nine bands will be performing at ‘Party in the Car Park’ with an eclectic mix of music from blues through to punk.

Co-organiser Dean Fitchett, who is putting together the festival with the Bell Inn, said: “What we are trying to do is put on something for everyone so we reach out to a wider spectrum of people.”

The fun starts at 2pm-10.30pm and entry is free. There will also be a raffle, bouncy castle, barbecue and licensed bar.

Among the bands performing will be Dean’s group The Sound Injectors, punk band The Expletives, solo singer guitarist Connor Nickols and ten-piece band The Rocking Chairs.

Money raised from the event will go to local charities including The Friday Friendship Group, which is a support organisation for people with learning disabilities, mental health illness and their carers.