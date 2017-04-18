Moulton Tractor Run to raise money for mill

Around 50-60 tractors will be rolling through the villages this Sunday (April 23) to raise money for Moulton Mill.

The Moulton Tractor Charity Road Run is now in its ninth year and has raised thousands for the mill over the years.

Organiser Paul Beecham said: “People come from all over to take part. At the last run we had someone from Skegness who travelled all the way to Moulton in his tractor. This year we have someone coming from Kings Lynn.”

The tractors will set off from the field on Broad Lane, Moulton, at 9.30am and take in a route to Weston Hills and Cowbit then onto Whaplode Drove and down towards Moulton Chapel.

The event has been sponsored by Sedge Homes.