Mirinesse Singers perform this Saturday in Spalding

This weekend you can catch an exciting performance by ladies’ choir the Mirinesse Singers.

They will be performing ‘Songs from Stage and Screen’ at the Vista Hall, Spalding, on Saturday (November 25), at 7.30pm.

The programme will include well-known favourites such as the James Bond Theme and music from Les Miserables, and also some more unusual pieces including music from the film Gladiator and the Monty Python musical Spamalot.

Sam Graper, who is director with the Mirinesse Singers, said: “The concert is the first of the choir’s third season and a bit of a departure, singing a totally secular and predominantly “popular” repertoire.

“As ever, there will be one or two surprises and some more unusual pieces.”

The Mirinesse Singers formed in 2015. Their name is old English for ‘joyful women’.

They sing a range of pieces, from music by 12th century nun Hildegard of Bingen to modern sacred and secular music.

Tickets for Saturday are available from the South Holland Centre Box Office on 01775 764777. They cost £8 for adults and £2 children.

