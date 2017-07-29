MILLER TIME: Take your pick of the holiday flicks

With the kids split up for the school holidays there’s a bevvy of blockbuster cinematic options at Peterborough’s Showcase Cinema de Lux and Spalding’s South Holland Centre over the next few weeks. Here’s part one of our guide covering from right now until mid-August, with part two coming next week . . .

VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS (12A)

Despicable Me at the South Holland Centre.

Released: Wednesday (August 2)

This film is a hard one to gauge – as visionary The Fifth Element director Luc Beeson returns to the sci-fi genre with this big-budget space adventure.

As a dark force threatens Alpha – a vast sprawling metropolis and home to a species from a thousand planets – special operatives Valerian (Chronicle’s Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Suicide Squad’s Cara Delevigne) must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard the future of the universe.

GIRLS TRIP (15)

Released: Out Now

The well-reviewed US box-office smash sees four lifelong friends – including Queen Latifah (Chicago) and Jada Pinkett-Smith (Collateral) – travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled and wild sides are rediscovered.

With a plentiful supply of dancing, drinking, brawling, romancing and debauchery – in this comedy from the director of The Best Man Holiday – nothing is going to be left on the table . . .

DESPICABLE ME 3 (U)

Released: Tomorrow (at SHC)

Steve Carell voices both legendary former super-criminal Gru, and his long-lost, charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru – who wants to team up with him for one last heist. This comes after Gru is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down the latest bad guy to threaten humanity.

Julie Andrews co-stars as Gru’s Mom – and it also features a group of incomprehensible little yellow guys called Minions . . .

THE EMOJI MOVIE (U)

Released: Wednesday (August 2)

It was only a matter of time before one of social media’s greatest tools was turned into a movie – and this animation unlocks the secret world inside your smartphone. Gene (Deadpool’s TJ Miller) is an exuberant filter-less emoji – where everyone else has just one expression – boasting multiple facets, and wanting to become ‘normal’ enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 (Brit star James Corden) to go on an epic ‘app-venture’ to try and fix himself.

CARS 3 (U)

Released: August 11 (at SHC)

After Cars 2 proved to be the least-acclaimed of all Disney/Pixar animations to date, this second sequel seems to have potentially corrected that misfire – by almost discarding its existence – after notching a solid three star review on these very pages. Blindsided by a new generation of trail-blazing technologically-superior racers – including Armie Hammer’s Jackson Storm – Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) sets out to prove he’s still the best.

ATOMIC BLONDE (15)

Released: August 9

The co-director of John Wick attempts to do for Charlize Theron what he helped do for Keanu Reeves in this kick-ass mystery action-thriller. Undercover MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) – the crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service – is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent. She partners with James McAvoy to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.