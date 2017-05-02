Messing about on the river at yacht club

People have the chance to push the boat out at Spalding’s Welland Yacht Club next Sunday (May 14).

The friendly club is hosting an open day for people interested to find out more about sailing, canoeing and boating and the chance to have a go free of charge.

Run in conjunction with the RYA’s ‘Push the Boat Out’ campaign, the event takes place between 12 midday and 4pm.

Club commodore Sarah Prior said: “It’s for everyone. Whether you’ve never tried sailing or have done it before and are trying it again. You do not even have to sail on the day if you don’t want to, just come down and have fun. There is no need to book, just turn up.

“We’ll also be serving tea, coffee, cakes and bacon rolls.”