Making the most of Wash Week

There’s a final chance to take part in ‘Wash Week’ with activities at RSPB Frampton Marsh until Sunday (August 13)

Children can take part in the Pirate Treasure Trail at the marsh each day from 10am until 4pm. If they get the right answers to the wildlife questions, they get to claim their treasure. It costs £2.75 per child, with 20 per cent off for RSPB members.

On Wednesday, August 9, and Friday, August 11, there is pond dipping each hour, on the hour from 10am until 3pm, led by an expert. (£3.50 per child, 20 per cent off for non-members. Booking essential).

Then on Sunday, there is a moth morning from 10am until 10.45am where people can find out more about the nocturnal nature at the reserve. This activity is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information about any of the activities call 01205 724678, or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk

