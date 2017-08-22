Make it Yourself with Flowers N Things, Spalding

In this month’s column, the staff at Flowers N Things in Red Lion Street, explain how to make a garland for your home.

Our beautiful garland for a door or wall is perfect for late summer or early autumn. You will need a wire wreath frame, some fresh or dried moss which can be purchased from a florist, a reel of florist’s wire and some stems of dried or artificial flowers.

Secure your moss all around the frame using the wire.

Lavender is lovely to include as it smells delicious. You can buy dried lavender by the bunch or use it fresh from the garden. Have a hunt for Nigella or other seed heads in the garden too. Dried wheat and grasses (that you might find on a nature ramble) work well and flowers like hydrangea and roses can be used fresh and they will dry once in the wreath. You can always supplement with artificial flowers if you prefer.

Firstly secure your moss all around the frame using the wire.

Then, gather your flowers into small clusters before wiring them on top of the moss. Alternate with different varieties all the way round.

The result is a beautifully fragrant display that you could put on your door or inside your house if you prefer.

SEE ALSO:

How to personalise items in an eye-catching display

Make your own pretty lanterns