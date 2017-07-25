Make it Yourself with Flowers N Things, Spalding

In this month’s column, Flowers N Things in Red Lion Street, explain how to make pretty lanterns that you can hang in your home or use as table decorations.

This is a lovely little project that you could do with the children at some point over the long holidays. You will need a clean jam jar, some paint, a little sand and fine gravel or tiny shells, (perhaps collected on a trip to the beach), some string, a tea light candle and some PVA glue.

This could be a great activity to do with the children in the school holidays.

First, coat the bottom couple of centimetres of the jar with the PVA glue. Spread your sand on a plate or some newspaper and then roll the gluey jar in the sand until it sticks firmly to the glass.

Above this, add more glue and wind some rustic string around the jar.

Paint your beachy design on the jar above the string. Acrylic paint works best on the glass, or you could use Sharpie markers if you prefer as these permanent markers also work well on glass. Put a few centimetres of the fine gravel or tiny shells into the jar to keep your tea light in place. We used a battery operated tea light for safety. We fashioned a hanger from wire but this can be easily done with string if you want to hang your lantern, though they are just as effective sitting as a table decoration.

