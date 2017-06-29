Make it Yourself with Flowers N Things, Spalding

In this month’s column, Flowers N Things in Red Lion Street, explain how to personalise items for gifts or for an eye-catching display for yourself.

This is a great way of making your own transfers to personalise items. We started with a plain wooden crate and painted it with chalk paint to give a rustic look.

Firstly, on a computer write your name or message in large type in a font of your choice. Then, using WordArt or similar, rotate the text through 180 degrees so that you get a mirror image.

Using a laser printer, print the text onto a piece of greaseproof paper. The paper will need to be cut to A4 size from a roll and it is quite flimsy so we taped it to a standard piece of paper to help it to go through the printer.

Working quite quickly, whilst the ink is still wet, transfer the text onto your box by pressing firmly all over with the back of a spoon (pictured). A box personalised in this way would make a lovely container for wedding gifts; or for the birth of a special baby it could be filled with baby products.

On a larger scale a box, if lined, would make a super display filled with plants outside your front door. Just remember to varnish your finished box if using it outside.