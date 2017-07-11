Macbeth at Crowland Abbey

The dark Shakespearean classic Macbeth is being performed at Crowland Abbey next Friday (July 21).

Action-packed and full of emotion, the play “takes no prisoners”.

It will be performed by the Peterborough Mask Theatre to dramatic effect in the ruined Nave of the Abbey, but will be moved inside if weather is poor.

There is also a performance at the Waterton Arms in Deeping St James on Thursday, July 20.

The play follows the story of the power-crazed monarch and his various treacheries, his over-ambitious queen and her descent into madness. It also follows the “weird sisters’ prophesies” and exactly how a man could qualify as being “no woman’s son”.

Tickets are £7.50 and are available from the Mask Theatre website www.masktheatre.co.uk or on the door. For the Crowland production they can also be purchased from the abbey or from Bridge Hardware Store. Both performances start at 7.30pm.