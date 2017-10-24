Lights switch on this Thursday at Springfields

Cold Feet star John Thomson will be dropping into Springfields in Spalding on Thursday (October 26) to switch on the Christmas Lights.

The event, from 6-9pm, on one of the busiest weeks of the year for Springfields, will see a quarter of a million bulbs turned on that have taken six weeks to put up.

Also entertaining the crowd will be Classical Reflection, who are twin sopranos Naomi and Hannah Moxon. They appeared on tv’s The Voice two years ago.

The evening will be hosted by Heart Radio’s Kev and Ros, who host the breakfast show, and the choir from St Paul’s Community Primary School in Spalding will be performing festive songs and carols.

Earlier in the day, Betty Barclay will be opening at 9.30am (Betty Barclay’s largest UK unit) with special offers and opportunities to win vouchers

Phil Vickery, ex England and British Lions Rugby Player, will also be coming to Springfields to do a meet and greet at his store Raging Bull between 3pm–4.30pm and the first 20 customers will receive a signed rugby ball. All stores will be open until 9pm.

Next Thursday (November 2) Springfields hosts its fireworks spectacular.

