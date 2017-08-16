Learn ‘circus tricks’ at the South Holland Centre

Have your say

The lifelong dream of running away with the circus could become a reality as aerial dance taster sessions are held on Tuesday (August 22).

Transported Art is holding sessions for children aged 8-14 and for age 14 and up at Spalding’s South Holland Centre - to gauge the need for more regular classes.

Participants will be taught how to perform an elegant aerial dance routine, just like those seen on TV.

Elaine Knight, Programme Director at Transported, said: “It’s great for getting fit, and having fun.

“It’s a mix between fitness, dance and gymnastics.”

To book, contact the South Holland Centre on 01775 764777. Sessions are 2pm (age 8-14) and 6pm (age 14 plus). Price is £5 per session.

