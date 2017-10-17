Ladies ‘Sing For Life’ in charity concert

This Saturday (October 21) a group of ladies from across South Holland join around 100 specially-recruited singers to perform in charity concert Sing for Life 2017.

The women, from Holbeach, Moulton Chapel, Sutterton, Pinchbeck, Spalding and Deeping St Nicholas, take part in the concert at The Cresset in Peterborough at 7.30pm. It will raise money for the Sue Ryder Hospice.

Directed by William Prideaux, the concert marks the end of a pop-up project, organised by women’s choir Peterborough Voices. Many of those taking part have had no previous singing experience and the project has given them the chance to achieve a personal challenge and new goals to take them out of their comfort zone.

It also aims to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience.

They will perform choral favourites, ballads and show tunes at the concert on Saturday evening.

Paula, from Moulton Chapel, said: “I feel very privileged to be part of this year’s Sing for Life. After losing a dear friend last year, it seemed the perfect way to celebrate her life and a way to support Sue Ryder and the staff that cared for her in her final days. ”

Margaret, from Sutterton, said: “The project has taken me right out of my comfort zone but I have thoroughly enjoyed the process. It’s a nice feeling to think that I can give something back, especially to such a good cause and also knowing a family who has been supported by the charity.”

Tickets are available from www.cresset.co.uk or by phone on 01733 265705.

