It’s Long Sutton’s Music in the Park on Sunday

There’s live music, a fun fair, market stalls, food and a bar at this Sunday’s Music in the Park in Long Sutton (August 27).

Entry is free of charge to the family event, which runs from 10am until 10pm at Winfrey Park.

Jack Tyrrell, chairman of organisers EEL (Events and Entertainment in Long Sutton), said: “Last year we had 1,500 people and it’s not just people from Long Sutton who come along. We’ve had people from Wisbech and Kings Lynn, Spalding and Holbeach. It’s a real family event.”

Money raised from the day goes towards the cost of holding the event.

“It costs almost £8,000 to organise, with getting the bands and paying for the security,” Jack added.

“Any money left over goes towards the free Christmas event so we can buy presents etc.”

On the bill for this Sunday’s Music in the Park are Polka Dot Dance Academy, local singer Little Lal, who will be performing a mix of soulful covers and original ‘jazzy’ material; Elvis and Johnny Cash tribute Clayton and rock band The Moll Grips.

Other acts include The DreamBelles (Amanda Watton and Lucy Crunkhorn) who are 40s wartime singers, perform music from the 50s-80s and are an ABBA tribute duo.