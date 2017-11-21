In the community with Tulip Events Management

This Saturday (November 25), I have been invited to attend the yearly Church Bazaar at the Spalding United Reformed Church (URC) at 10am.

It is an event which is always very popular and has so much to offer people of all ages. It’s quite an old tradition and Spalding URC has held one at Christmas for many, many years.

They have stalls (cakes, groceries, children’s books), including the choir’s stall which focuses on selling anything of one particular colour and this year they have chosen red. This, I always find very tempting and never go away empty handed.

Games are played and there is always a special Christmas stall, tombola and a raffle. This Bazaar serves hot lunches, a good excuse to stay and have lunch. They are superb as all the ladies work hard to make everything fresh and tasty, all to raise money to run their church in Spalding.

The church fundraise at different times of the year for charitable ‘mission’ work in other parts of the world and also brings the whole church community together. Church members, Choir, Girls’ and Boys’ Brigades, Friendship Group, all run stalls and meet old friends who drop in every year.

Churches find raising money to keep going more difficult since the close of the Tulip Parade, which used to bring in lots of tourist income. The Christmas Bazaar and the Spring Fair are the church’s personal fundraising events and all the proceeds go to running Spalding URC and helping others.

Come and support this lovely church, book your lunch and have a look round all the lovely stalls run by people who have worked hard to help and support people in need.

