In the community with Tulip Events Management

Friday, December 1, sees Spalding’s Christmas Lights switched on with exciting escorts for Santa coming into town as the finale of what promises to be a truly glittering event based around the Market Place in Spalding.

Many organisations are promising to come on board with this event so get the date in your diary.

We will be holding a School Talent Competition. Are you interested in performing on stage, singing, dancing, juggling, showing everyone your talent?

If the answer is yes, let the school know, there are generous prizes to be won. Your school knows about it, just tell them you want to perform.

This part of the event is sponsored by Andy Molsom from Molsoms Optometrists who will be judging the competition.

Andy is very passionate about children in schools looking after their eyesight. Molsom staff visit them regularly to encourage regular eye examinations which is free on the NHS for anyone in full time education.

Andy said, “I’m sure there is some great local young talent out there. It will be interesting to see what the youngsters come up with. We will be promoting this in schools as part of our school visits to promote healthy eyes and vision for children.”

The lights will be switched on with the winning performer, it promises to be a truly entertaining affair.

For further information please email Jan Whitbourn on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779 895388. We look forward to hearing from you and YOU being a big part of the switch on this year.