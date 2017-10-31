In the community with Tulip Events Management

We recently attended the Royal Naval Association’s Spalding branch commemoration dinner to celebrate the 212th Trafalgar Day Anniversary which is held each year.

This is to remember Admiral Lord Nelson’s victory over the combined Spanish and French fleets on October 21, 1805.

Nelson was probably one of the first popular heroes of his day and whilst his victory off the Cape of Trafalgar was greeted at the time with widespread public acclaim, it was of course marred by the knowledge that Lord Nelson lost his life in the encounter.

The RNA was formed with the aim of providing help and support for all those who once served in the Royal Navy who perhaps might have fallen on hard times or who simply miss the sense of camaraderie that service life brings. It is a charity for current and former Naval Service personnel, relatives and supporters of our country’s Royal Navy.

Chairman of South Holland District Council, Councillor Rodney Grocock and his wife Christine were honorary guests for the evening and accordingly gave a short speech thanking the RNA.

Branch President Terry Carter, as always, was in charge of distributing the traditional tot of rum during the evening which was well received by all. Chairman Keith Crawford, as well as being the local area chairman and a National Council Member for over 14 years, and his wife Yvonne, very ably organised the evening which was attended by over 40 local members of the RNA who were all keen to commemorate this momentous event in British Naval History.

