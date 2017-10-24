In the community with Tulip Events Management

Last week in Bakkavor offices Terry Moore and his staff held amazing cheque presentations to some wonderful charities, courtesy of Bakkavor, from their Party in the Park event in July.

Faye Nam, Community Fundraiser and paramedic Roger Linnell for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said as a charity they rely on the support of local people and businesses to help raise £2.5million a year to keep the ambucopter in the skies, saving lives. On average, every mission undertaken costs £2,500 so £5,570 was a much welcomed donation. This cheque will enable them to respond to at least two potentially life-saving calls. The majority are to serious road traffic collisions. Roger said many families still have their loved ones thanks to the fast action of the crew on board the iconic ambucopter. There are many ways in which people can support the charity, from volunteering and raising money to joining a weekly lottery or considering leaving a legacy donation. For more information on the many ways to support them, visit ambucopter.org.uk.

Petronella Keeling was also pleased to be part of this presentation and talked to us about the donation to Spalding Town Husbands. Petronella said it will go towards their ‘Relief in Need’ charity which gives grants to individuals in need and who reside in South Holland, usually in the form of furniture, carpets, domestic appliances and school uniforms, applied for through www.spaldingtownhusbands.btck.co.uk and CAB. Petronella also received a cheque for Action Medical Research which funds extraordinary medical breakthroughs to beat diseases and conditions that devastate the lives of so many children. Bakkavor’s donation will go towards a new “Saving Tiny Lives Research Campaign”, working together with other charities including Borne to help prevent death and disability resulting from pregnancy complications and premature birth. For more information go to www.action.org.uk.

