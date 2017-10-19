In the community with Tulip Events Management

On Friday December 2, Spalding’s Christmas Lights will be switched on for 2017.

Santa will roll into town for the finale of what promises to be a truly glittering event based around Market Place in Spalding.

Many organisations are promising to come on board with this event, so get the date in your diary.

As part of the evening, a small schools Christmas Choir competition will take place with prizes to be won - this is an extra schools choir competition to the one on Friday December 1 that will be held in St Mary’s & St Nicolas Church. We will also be holding a School Has Talent competition - are you interested in performing on stage, singing, dancing, juggling, showing off your skills?

If the answer is yes, let your school know, there are generous prizes to be won, they know about it.

Schools could win £100, £75 and £50. Everyone competes in heats at their school first and the school will decide on three acts to perform at the final. There will be something for all performers, no one will leave empty-handed! This part of the event is sponsored by Andy Molsom from Molsoms Optometrists, who will be judging this competition.

Andy always says it is important to have a regular eye examination, it is FREE on the NHS for anyone in full-time education under 19.

Andy said: “It is great to work with Tulip Events to bring a little more to the Christmas light switch-on.

“It will be interesting to see what the youngsters come up with.

“We will be promoting this in schools as part of our school visits to promote healthy eyes and vision for children.”

The lights will be switched on with the winning performer, it promises to be a truly entertaining affair.

For further information please email Jan Whitbourn on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779895388.

