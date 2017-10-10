In the community with Tulip Events Management

On Thursday, September 28, a number of organisations went to Bakkavor to see the thousands of photos taken at Bakkavor Party in the Park fun weekend in July this year.

The event has been held annually for many years with the aim of raising considerable sums for local charities.

Terry Moore, organiser of the event, manages each year to assemble an ever ready team to assist not only during the weekend but also for other local events around South Holland.

This year a record £17,000 was raised and this was subsequently generously matched by the Bakkavor board, making £34,000 in total.

Last week Terry was pleased to preside as the first cheques from these funds were presented by the fun weekend committee to appointed voluntary organisations:

RBL Spalding £190.00, RBL Pinchbeck £130.00, Jerry Green Dog Rescue £330.00.

Triumph Owners Club for NHS Boston and Peterborough Oncology Department shared £760

As ever, the target for next year is to beat this year’s total but The Bakkavor Fun Weekend Committee will need your help to achieve this.

Next year’s date is July 14 and 15. If you would like to get involved with this event please contact me on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779 895388.

