In the community with Tulip Events Management

On Sunday, October 1 ‘Yellowbellies’ and those who have adopted Lincolnshire as their home, came together to celebrate Lincolnshire day.

Lincolnshire’s official day is a chance for everyone to indulge in what we love most about our heritage, whether it’s the history itself or our famous produce.

There was a half marathon through the streets of Lincoln to support Cancer Research and venues around the county were open for free with guided tours.

Museums, including Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, offered visitors the chance to enjoy an exhibition exploring the use of airships and hot air balloons at the base. Pubs and restaurants offered ‘Lincolnshire Themed Special Boards’ plus pints of Lincolnshire brewed beer.

South Holland and The Deepings Conservative Association and Moulton and Whaplode Branch got together for supper at Whaplode Village Hall with flags hung and Lincolnshire Cheeses and sausages on offer. After eating far too much, the supper ended with a Lincolnshire Quiz and ‘The Marigolds’ singing The Lincolnshire Poacher song with everyone joining in and raising their glasses to each other.

Special thanks to everyone who donated the Lincolnshire food, served up once again by John and his staff - a fabulous job and a great evening.

