In the community with Tulip Events Management

Saturday, December 2, sees Spalding’s Christmas Lights Switch-on based around the Market Place alongside the market traders. Yes we are really talking about Christmas!

As part of the run up to the big event, we are looking for school choirs for a competition which will take place on stage on the Saturday at 2pm. We are also looking for South Holland Schools Have Got Talent to get involved. Do you perform, sing, or perform with friends in school? Enter our competition, give me a call or email me. It is sponsored by Molsom & Associates Optometrists.

The above event is extra to the Schools Christmas Choir Competition which will be held in St Mary & St Nicolas Church on Friday December, 1. We have some amazing gifts and prizes for both these events and look forward to hearing from anyone interested in getting involved. The light switch on promises to be a truly entertaining affair with help and sponsorship from local businesses. EMG, Majestic Bingo, Morrisons, UK Produce and councillors have donated funds so the town will have the privilege of some great entertainment again this year. We are hoping that this attraction will brighten up the weekend with the great sound of music. Email Jan Whitbourn on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779 895388 for more information.

