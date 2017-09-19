In the community with Tulip Events Management

What a wonderful afternoon spent in Whaplode St Catherine Memorial Hall with great company and a superb Sunday lunch.

John Phoenix, a local from Whaplode St Catherine, and his team of volunteers from the committee put on a Sunday lunch for just £7.50 every second Sunday in the month.

The committee make a fabulous lunch - meat and vegetables and a dessert to help raise funds to keep the hall sustainable. Both Carolyn and Fliss never stopped working and said how much they enjoyed being part of the local community and how the village hall was important to them.

John showed me around the building, proud of their new fully refurbished kitchen, a new fridge, urn and crockery recently brought and a bigger venture, building a disabled toilet. All this purchased from funds they have raised each month. All profits raised are put back into making the venue a better place for future events.

John said that five years ago he was told the hall would have to close and left in trust to the village. Several were interested in getting a new committee together and reopening the hall to try to make good use of it for the village. With the help of some councillors the committee have shown how passionate they are about their village hall.

It is not only used for locals, events are run for everyone and people come from Whaplode, Whaplode Drove, Saracens Head, Holbeach St Johns and other surrounding villages and towns.

A Breakfast Club is run every fourth Saturday of the month from 8am-1pm. They have children’s parties, race nights, weddings, funerals and any event people want, with a fully licensed bar. The hall is a good place to hire.

Committee meetings are held every first Monday of every month at 7pm. If you would like to join, come to the next meeting. The committee are always looking for new ideas to help keep their hall thriving. Contact John on 01406 540983. He can also do outside catering for any event.

