In the community with Tulip Events Management

As you know, the Pride of South Holland Awards is this Saturday (September 16) at the South Holland Centre, Spalding, from 3-5pm.

We are really looking forward to hearing your stories about the people who enhance the lives of others through their efforts, hearing about neighbours, sports groups or a community hero.

We are looking forward to hearing truly remarkable stories of bravery and courage of a charity worker who has gone that extra mile, a volunteer who loves to help and deserves a special achievement award and many other courageous stories about people here in South Holland.

All the winners have been chosen and invited to the event by the category sponsors who drew up a shortlist of three to go before the judging panel.

Judging has now taken place in time for the ticket-only awards ceremony.

Local performers will entertain guests and the winners will be presented with a certificate and trophy.

There will be a celebrity to entertain you and help to give out the prizes with the sponsors. The event is FREE for everyone to come to watch and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment and laughter.

If you would like to come to the event, pop into the South Holland Centre and see if you can get a ticket.

You must hurry as the tickets will go fast.

