In the community with Tulip Events Management

It was my pleasure to attend a ceremony at the Boston War Memorial, where the Red Ensign was raised to commemorate the lives of merchant seaman lost at sea during the two World Wars.

Chris Wren, the secretary of the Boston and South Lincolnshire Branch of the Merchant Navy Association, organised a service which many local veterans attended. This was along with special guest councillors, including the Worshipful Mayor of Boston and Admiral of the Wash and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant.

Father Noble held the service after we were told the story about RMS Olympic, the sister ship to both the Titanic and Britannic, at that time being the largest ship in the world. The Olympic was the only merchant ship to sink an enemy warship during the War.

Chris said: “There were around 12,000 men lost during WWI and almost 37,000 lost in WWII and over 5700 were taken - prisoner, men and women alike.

“If it wasn’t for their valiant efforts of bravery in keeping our supply lines open, Britain may not have ruled the waves and the outcome of the war may have been totally different.”

After the last post, silence fell and all of the people around stood still remembering whilst a wreath was laid beside the memorial.

It is for this reason we remember them with gratitude.

